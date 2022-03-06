American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,590 shares of company stock worth $3,156,465. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

