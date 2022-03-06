Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $218.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

