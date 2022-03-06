Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,073. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $218.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

