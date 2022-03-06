Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Brokerages expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

Several brokerages have commented on AQB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 697,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

