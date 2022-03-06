Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.