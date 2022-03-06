Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $2.00. General Motors reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

GM stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $127,020,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

