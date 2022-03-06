Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.86. 9,383,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,455,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

