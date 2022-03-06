Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.89. ASML posted earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $23.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASML.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $594.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $692.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.00. ASML has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.
About ASML (Get Rating)
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.