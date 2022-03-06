Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $1.94. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

