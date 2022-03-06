Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $946.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.20 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.27 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

