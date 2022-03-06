Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.00. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

