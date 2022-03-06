Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Syneos Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.