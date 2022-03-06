Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.11 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

