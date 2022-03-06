Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $230.70

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $167.59 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.92 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

