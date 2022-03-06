Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $72.40

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

