Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) PT at $42.80

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NFE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 970,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,083. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

