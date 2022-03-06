Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

