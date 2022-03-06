Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

TSE AND opened at C$48.25 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.