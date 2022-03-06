Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $4,088,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

