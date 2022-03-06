Anglo American Platinum Limited Plans Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4135 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ANGPY opened at $27.93 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.