ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $258.00

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $258.00 and last traded at $311.37, with a volume of 482620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

