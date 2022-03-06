Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
