Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

