Apella Capital LLC Acquires 6,410 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 224,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,522. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.