Apella Capital LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,705. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.51.

