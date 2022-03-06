Apella Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,145 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 120,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,722. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.