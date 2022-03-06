Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. 6,581,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

