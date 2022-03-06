Apella Capital LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

