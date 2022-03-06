Apella Capital LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $65.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.