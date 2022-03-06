Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 669,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,065,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

