Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Appen stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Appen has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Get Appen alerts:

Appen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.