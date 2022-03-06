Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $163,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

