Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.