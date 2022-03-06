Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.74. 7,096,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,927. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

