Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
