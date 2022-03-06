Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APR shares. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $10,461,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $44,066.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,067.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apria by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apria by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE APR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 343,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,780. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

