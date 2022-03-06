AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.19. 206,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

