Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ABUS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.68.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

