Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Arista Networks reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,075 shares of company stock worth $54,958,569 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

