ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16,210.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $162.90.

