Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arkema has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $152.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Arkema alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($162.92) to €146.00 ($164.04) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($152.81) to €142.00 ($159.55) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.