Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

AWI stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

