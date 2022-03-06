Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AIP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.
About Arteris (Get Rating)
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
