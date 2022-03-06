Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 114,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,778,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

