Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 114,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,778,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.
Get Rating)
Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artisan Acquisition (ARTA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.