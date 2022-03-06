Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $23,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

