Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.08 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $29.17 or 0.00074656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $974.13 million and $31.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

