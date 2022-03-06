Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 490 ($6.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Ascential has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.08.
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
