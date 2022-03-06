ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $594.32 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

