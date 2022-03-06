Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 43.7% in February

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $28.02 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

