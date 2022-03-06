Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 327,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,506. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

