Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

