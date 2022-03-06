Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE:AZN opened at $57.47 on Friday. Astrazeneca has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

